Arunachal Guv calls for timely completion of vital Miao- Vijaynagar Road

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Tuesday called for the timely completion of the strategically important Miao-Vijaynagar Road in Changlang district. The road is being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna.

Maximum work must be done during the rain-free months from November to February and the road must be made functional, the governor told state minister Kamlung Mossang who met him at the Raj Bhavan to brief him on the progress of the work. "The road will be the lifeline of the area and will promote tourism. It has huge national security importance in the eastern part of the state," Mishra, who recently visited remote Vijaynagar, said.

The governor said the work must be completed within a timeframe for the benefit of the people living there. He also asked the minister to resume Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities in urban areas in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.