Report finds Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghans
He said some in the Special Air Service encouraged “a self-centered, warrior culture.” He said the report recommended 19 soldiers be investigated by police for possible charges, including murder.PTI | Wellington | Updated: 19-11-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 08:07 IST
A shocking Australian military report into war crimes has found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. Australian Defence Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell said Thursday the shameful record included alleged instances in which new patrol members would shoot a prisoner in order to achieve their first kill in a practice known as “blooding.” He said the soldiers would then plant weapons and radios to support false claims the prisoners were enemies killed in action.
Campbell said the illegal killings began in 2009, with the majority occurring in 2012 and 2013. He said some in the Special Air Service encouraged “a self-centered, warrior culture.” He said the report recommended 19 soldiers be investigated by police for possible charges, including murder. The chief was announcing the findings of a four-year investigation by Paul Brereton, a judge who was asked to look into the allegations and interviewed more than 400 witnesses and reviewed thousands of pages of documents.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Paul Brereton
- Angus Campbell
- Australian
ALSO READ
Blast kills 6, wounds 14 in Afghanistan's Kunduz province
ADB and Afghanistan discuss planned aid to support post-COVID-19 recovery
Afghanistan Cricket Board to award central contracts to 25 women cricketers
Macron condemns recent terrorist attack on Kabul University in Afghanistan
Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in capital