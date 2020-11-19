Left Menu
Om Birla, other parliamentarians pay floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of various political parties, paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary in Parliament House on Thursday.

19-11-2020
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad paying tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leaders of various political parties, paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary in Parliament House on Thursday. The official Twitter handle of the Lok Sabha Secretariat posted a video wherein the parliamentarians offered floral tribute to the Prime Minister in Parliament's Central Hall.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota, Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Shri @ghulamnazad, MPs and former MPs paid tributes to Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her birth anniversary in Parliament House," the tweet read. Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi visited Shakti Sthala (Indira Gandhi's memorial) to pay floral tribute to the first female Prime Minister of India.

Rahul posted a picture of his grandmother on Twitter and remembered her as an "efficient Prime Minister" and as someone who was "Shakti Swaroop" (form of power). "I pay my tribute on the birth anniversary of Smt. Indira Gandhi, an efficient Prime Minister and form of power. While the entire nation, even today, speaks of her impressive leadership, I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Things she taught me inspire me every day," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage via a tweet. "Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," he tweeted. Meanwhile, the official handle of the Congress recalled her as a "trail blazer, visionary, true leader and great daughter of India."

"A trailblazer, a visionary, a true leader and a great daughter of our motherland, Indira Gandhi was much more than a Prime Minister to our citizens; she was the revitalising strength in their quest for greatness and prosperity. Today, we pay a proud tribute to India's Indira," the party tweeted. Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. (ANI)

