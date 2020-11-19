Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

Nigeria should sanction CNN for a report that the country's military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday, but the U.S. channel defended its reporting.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:50 IST
Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria should sanction CNN for a report that the country's military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday, but the U.S. channel defended its reporting. The U.S. broadcaster used "unverified and possibly doctored videos" and "information from questionable sources" in the report, information minister Lai Mohammed told a news conference in Abuja.

When asked, Mohammed did not specify how the government might sanction CNN. He said he believes the broadcaster has internal systems for dealing with erring staff, and that Nigerian authorities would also do what was necessary. A CNN spokesperson said, "Our reporting was carefully and meticulously researched, and we stand by it."

Thousands of Nigerians took to the streets to protest against the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which the demonstrators blame for killings, torture and extortion. Though the protests were initially peaceful, demonstrators in an upmarket Lagos district were shot at on Oct. 20 by men witnesses said were soldiers. Rights group Amnesty International said 12 protesters were killed. The army denied involvement.

The British parliament will on Monday debate imposing sanctions "on members of the Nigerian government and police force involved in any human rights abuses by the Nigerian police," after a public petition gathered enough signatures for lawmakers to debate the move. In response to the petition, the British government said: "We were concerned by violence during recent protests and await the outcome of Nigerian investigations into reports of police brutality. We do not publicly speculate on future sanctions designations."

Nigeria fined three television stations over their reporting of the protests, Mohammed said, adding that the government wanted to check a trend in which media houses use materials obtained on social media without verification. He said the government had no plans to shut down social media but he was advocating regulation of its use.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhis pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the governments reluctance towards the issue. Aam A...

Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next weekThe famous sk...

Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

A court in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Thursday granted bail to BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh in connection with alleged unsavoury remarks about the police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sujit Kumar Bandopadhyay granted bail t...

Sushmita Sen shares trailer of daughter Renee's debut short, calls it 'bestest gift' on birthday

Sushmita Sens elder daughter Renee Sen is making her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and the actor said she is proud to introduce the natural performer. The trailer was unveiled by the makers on Thursday which coincided wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020