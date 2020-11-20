14 people, including 6 children, dead as car collides with truck in UP's Pratapgarh district

Fourteen people died when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said on Friday. The road accident took place late Thursday night when the victims were returning from a wedding function in the Nawabganj area of Pratapgarh, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to reach the spot and extend all possible help, he said. Pratapgarh Police said the deceased include six children.