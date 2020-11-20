Hyderabad: 4 held for duping 160 people on pretext of providing jobs in HC

The Central Crime Station of the Hyderabad Police apprehended four persons for cheating around 160 people and collected an amount of Rs 3 crores from them on the pretext of providing staff jobs in the high court. The four have been identified as Thirunahari Vishnu Murthy, a government school teacher, Kotmirkar Mahaveer, a night watchman, T Sanjay Kumar, and C Dasharath.

While Murthy and Mahaveer were arrested on Wednesday, Kumar and Dasharath were arrested on November 10 and 11 respectively. "They cheated nearly 160 people on the pretext of providing jobs in the High Court for the posts of junior assistants, attenders, drivers and other ministerial staff by fabricating fake notification circulars and other documents with forged signatures of the registrar general, and section in-charge of the high court," as per the police statement.

"The accused contacted the candidates and informed them that they would be appointed against the withheld list. He also got the candidates to have a medical checkup at the Gandhi Hospital by issuing a fabricated requisition letter. The total amount collected from candidates is in excess of Rs 3 crores," it added. The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested them and produced them before the ACMM Court for remand. (ANI)