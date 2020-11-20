Russia reinforces border guards in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Russia has sent troops to reinforce its border guards in Armenia and secure a peace settlement with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Federal Security Service head said on Friday. The deployment was made at the request of Armenia to maintain peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, FSS chief Alexander Bortnikov told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a conference via videolink.

The mission involves 188 servicemen and military hardware. Russian border guards stayed in Armenia after the collapse of the Soviet Union under terms of a 1992 treaty between the two countries.

Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh in the last two weeks after a peace deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces, locking in place territorial gains by Azerbaijan.