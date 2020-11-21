Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei lawyers question if Canada border agent had reasonable grounds to issue CFO's warrant

Huawei lawyers are seeking to prove in a Canadian court that the investigation by Canada's border agency two years ago at Vancouver International Airport resulted in abuse of process that should get her extradition to the United States thrown out. Prosecutors and witnesses from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have countered that Meng's investigation and arrest followed usual procedures.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 07:44 IST
Huawei lawyers question if Canada border agent had reasonable grounds to issue CFO's warrant

A border official who took part in interrogating Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou testified on Friday he did not have reasonable grounds to believe she should have been denied entry to Canada but that he felt the border agency's warrant to detain her was still justified. Huawei lawyers are seeking to prove in a Canadian court that the investigation by Canada's border agency two years ago at Vancouver International Airport resulted in abuse of process that should get her extradition to the United States thrown out.

Prosecutors and witnesses from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have countered that Meng's investigation and arrest followed usual procedures. On Friday, defence lawyer Mona Duckett confronted CBSA agent Sowmith Katragadda about a document he signed, which included a declaration that he had reasonable grounds to believe she should be denied entry to Canada and therefore could be arrested with an immigration warrant.

When asked if he had reasonable grounds, Katragadda replied, "At the time, no I did not." He countered that he did not choose the wording of the paperwork and believed there was still justification for the immigration warrant.

CBSA officials have previously testified they were concerned about Meng fleeing the country if the RCMP did not arrest her. Meng, 48, was arrested on charges of bank fraud from the United States, where she is accused of misrepresenting Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s dealings with Iran, putting one of its lenders, HSBC, at risk of violating U.S. trade sanctions.

She has denied the charges and sought to have her extradition thrown out because of alleged collusion between Canadian and U.S. authorities among other reasons. In particular, Meng's lawyers have asserted that Canadian and U.S. authorities used the additional investigative powers of the CBSA to interrogate Meng without a lawyer present.

CBSA officers have testified their investigation was not directed by outside authorities and would have taken place regardless of the outstanding warrant for her arrest. Meng's arrest has set off a diplomatic conflict between Ottawa and Beijing.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 20, down from 17 the previous day, with seven cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the countrys health authority said on Saturday.Chinas National Health Commi...

WRAPUP 13-Georgia confirms results in latest setback for Trump bid to overturn Biden win

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...

U.S., Taiwan hold talks on strengthening economic ties

The United States and Taiwan held talks on Friday on strengthening their economic relationship in the face of increasing pressure on the island from China, which the Taiwanese side hailed as a successful step forward.The talks, under the au...

Huawei lawyers question if Canada border agent had reasonable grounds to issue CFO's warrant

A border official who took part in interrogating Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou testified on Friday he did not have reasonable grounds to believe she should have been denied entry to Canada but that he felt the border agencys w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020