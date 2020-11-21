Delhi: 12 injured as bus crashes into tree in New Friends Colony
12 people were injured on Saturday after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus crashed into a tree at the New Friends Colony in Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:31 IST
12 people were injured on Saturday after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus crashed into a tree at the New Friends Colony in Delhi.
All the injured persons have been shifted to the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a source from the Delhi Police informed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)