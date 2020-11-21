Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: 12 injured as bus crashes into tree in New Friends Colony

12 people were injured on Saturday after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus crashed into a tree at the New Friends Colony in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:31 IST
Delhi: 12 injured as bus crashes into tree in New Friends Colony
A visual from the crash site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

12 people were injured on Saturday after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus crashed into a tree at the New Friends Colony in Delhi.

All the injured persons have been shifted to the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a source from the Delhi Police informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan voices confidence in trade deal with new U.S. government

Taiwans foreign minister voiced confidence on Saturday that the incoming government of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would support a long sought-after bilateral trade agreement, following high level economic talks with the outgoing adminis...

Soccer-Arteta furious after Arsenal training ground bust-up leaked to media

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have improved the clubs defence to concede fewer goals but he now has the task of plugging a leak at his club after a clash between team mates in training was reported by the media in vivid detail. British m...

Philippines' Duterte ends overseas travel ban on healthcare workers, minister says

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved ending a ban on deploying the nations healthcare workers, his labour minister said on Saturday, clearing the way for thousands of nurses to take up jobs overseas. The president already appro...

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 add support for Google Assistant, Bluetooth calling

Fitbits most advanced smartwatch Sense and Versa 3 are getting Fitbit OS 5.1 software update that improves the health capabilities and convenience features of both the premium smartwatches.The new update enhances the blood oxygen-monitoring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020