Two dead as motorcycle collides with truck in UP's Banda

Two men riding a motorcycle died in a collision with a truck on Sunday near a village in the Chilla police station area here, police said. The crash took place near Dohtara village in the district, and both victims were without helmets, they said.

"On Sunday, at around 1 pm, a speeding motorcycle rammed into a truck near Dohtara village under Chilla police station area. Motorcycle riders Omprakash Verma (26) and Jitendra Kahar (25) died on the spot. Both the youth were not wearing helmets," SHO, Chilla police station, Veer Pratap Singh Chauhan said. Police have taken custody of the damaged motorcycle and the truck, and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Prima facie it seems the crash took place when the truck driver suddenly applied brakes, police officials said..