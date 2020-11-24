PIL in HC to regulate powers of civil defence volunteers

A PIL was moved on Tuesday in the Delhi High Court seeking regulation of the powers delegated to civil defence volunteers in the city and that they be prevented from wearing uniforms similar to that of police. The petition by a lady advocate claims that the civil defence volunteers are "misusing" the "unbridled" powers given to them under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Management of COVID-19) Regulations 2020.

The petitioner -- Amrita Dhawan -- in her plea, filed through advocate Arpit Bhargava, contends that the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have taken no action despite being aware of misuse of powers by the volunteers. The petition seeks directions to the Delhi government and DDMA to ensure the male volunteers do not take photographs of women in terms of the regulations keeping in view their safety and security.

It states that under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Management of COVID-19) Regulations 2020 the civil defence volunteers were enrolled and authorised by the Delhi government to take photographs and impose fines on those violating the guidelines regarding quarantine, social distancing, wearing face masks, etc. It contends that delegating powers of prosecution to such volunteers by allowing them to impose fines and penalties is contrary to law and encroaches upon the domain of police.

The petition also states that according to data shared by Delhi government from June onwards the volunteers have issued 51,600 challans and collected Rs 2.53 crore from people who allegedly flouted the COVID-19 safety rules. However, there have been instances where the volunteers have allegedly engaged in extortion and taking photographs of women at odd hours citing COVID-19 duties, the petition claims.