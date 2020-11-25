Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt engineer arrested in Arunachal for allegedly raping minor domestic help

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) demanded exemplary punishment for the accused. APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu spoke to the Chairman of Child Welfare Committee, Seppa and the investigating officer at the women police station.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:42 IST
Govt engineer arrested in Arunachal for allegedly raping minor domestic help

A government engineer was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who was working as a domestic help at his house, police said on Wednesday. The girl alleged that Tamik Makcha, the assistant engineer at the PWD's Bameng division, raped her multiple times and would hit her when she resisted, they said.

The man allegedly raped her on the night of November 20, following which she managed to file a complaint at the Women Police Station at Seppa the next day, they added. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Makcha and he was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The accused is in police custody for further investigation, they said. The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu spoke to the Chairman of Child Welfare Committee, Seppa and the investigating officer at the women police station. Expressing concern over increasing crimes against women and children, the APSCPCR directed the Child Welfare Committee to give psychosocial support to the rape survivor and provide her legal aid.

The commission also urged the authority concerned to provide compensation to the girl under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.This is not a number we have pulled out of nowhere, S...

FACTBOX-UK's Sunak in borrowing spree to pay for COVID-19 hit

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds 533.60 billion in the current financial year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. The worlds sixth-biggest economy is set to shr...

Economic emergency just begun, warns Rishi Sunak with Spending Review

UK Chanellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced a public sector pay freeze and a cut to foreign aid spending as he warned that the economic emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has only just begun as the country battles soaring debt...

Cricket-South Africa's players explain decision not to take a knee

South Africas squad to face England in a six-match limited overs home tour starting on Friday have released a joint statement explaining why they will not kneel before games after media criticism of the decision this week. The issue has mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020