Govt engineer arrested in Arunachal for allegedly raping minor domestic help

A government engineer was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who was working as a domestic help at his house, police said on Wednesday. The girl alleged that Tamik Makcha, the assistant engineer at the PWD's Bameng division, raped her multiple times and would hit her when she resisted, they said.

The man allegedly raped her on the night of November 20, following which she managed to file a complaint at the Women Police Station at Seppa the next day, they added. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Makcha and he was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The accused is in police custody for further investigation, they said. The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.

APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu spoke to the Chairman of Child Welfare Committee, Seppa and the investigating officer at the women police station. Expressing concern over increasing crimes against women and children, the APSCPCR directed the Child Welfare Committee to give psychosocial support to the rape survivor and provide her legal aid.

The commission also urged the authority concerned to provide compensation to the girl under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme..