India fighting terror with new policy, process: PM Modi

Asserting that India can never forget the wounds of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy and a new process. I bow down to the security personnel who lost their lives in the attack, Modi said. "India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai terror attack, he said.

PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that India can never forget the wounds of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy and a new process. In his valedictory address at the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, Modi remembered the 26/11 martyrs on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack.

"Todays date is associated with the biggest terror attack on the country. On this date in 2008, terrorists sent from Pakistan had attacked Mumbai, Modi said in his address via video-conference. "Many people died in that terror attack, and people of many nationalities were the victims. I pay my homage to all. I bow down to the security personnel who lost their lives in the attack, Modi said.

"India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai terror attack, he said. "India is now fighting terrorism with a new policy and a new process," Modi said.

He also lauded India's security forces fighting terrorism by foiling terror plans. "I bow down to our security establishment involved in foiling big terror strikes like the 26/11 Mumbai attack. They are giving a befitting reply to terror and are involved in securing our borders, he said.

Twelve years ago, terrorists from Pakistan laid siege to India's financial capital for three days, killing 166 people including 18 security personnel, and injuring hundreds more. Nine terrorists were killed by security forces.Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive, was hanged four years later.

