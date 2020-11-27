Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facing terror charges, Iran diplomat skips trial opening day

PTI | Antwerp | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:07 IST
Facing terror charges, Iran diplomat skips trial opening day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Iranian diplomat suspected of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France did not show up at the courthouse Friday on the opening day of his trial on terror charges in Belgium. More than two years after the cross-border police operation that thwarted the attack, Assadollah Assadi and three other suspects face between five years and 20 years in prison on charges of "attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group." Minutes before the trial started in the city of Antwerp, lawyers from the plaintiffs and representatives of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq opposition group, or MEK, claimed without offering evidence that Assadi — who is in custody — was ordered by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif not to attend.

The plaintiffs believe that Assadi organized the plot on orders from Iran's highest authorities. "The Iran state conspires, threatens and carries on attacks and executions," said lawyer Georges Henri Beauthier. "We have irrefutable proofs that the Iranian state gave orders from Tehran and authorized the death of thousands of people." On June 30, 2018, Belgian police officers tipped off about a possible attack against the annual meeting of the MEK, stopped a couple travelling in a Mercedes car. In their luggage, they found 550 grams of the unstable TATP explosive and a detonator.

Belgium's bomb disposal unit said the device was of professional quality. It could have caused a sizable explosion and panic in the crowd, estimated at 25,000 people, that had gathered that day in the French town of Villepinte, north of Paris. Regarded by investigators as the "operational commander" of the attack, Assadi is suspected of having hired the couple years earlier to infiltrate the opposition group.

A note from Belgium's intelligence and security agency seen by The Associated Press identified Assadi as an officer of Iran's intelligence and security ministry who operated under cover at Iran's embassy in Vienna. Belgium's state security officers believe he worked for the ministry's so-called Department 312, the directorate for internal security, which is on the European Union's list of organizations regarded as terrorist. Assadi's lawyer said his client contests all the charges against him and will raise procedural issues, including the question of his diplomatic immunity.

Lawyers from the plaintiffs argue that diplomatic immunity does not equate to "impunity" and urged the court to order Assadi to attend the trial. Hearings are expected to last between two and three days and a verdict is expected be delivered by the end of next month or early next year.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: AAP govt refuses to let Delhi Police use stadiums as temporary jails

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP government on Friday denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert the citys stadiums into temporary jails in view of the protest by farmers against the Centres new farm laws. While rejecting the Delhi Polices req...

U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA on Friday said it had opened an investigation into around 115,0000 Tesla vehicles over a front suspension safety issue. The auto safety regulator said it was opening a preliminar...

.

India Innings M Agarwal c Maxwell b Hazlewood 22 S Dhawan c Starc b Zampa 74 V Kohli c Finch b Hazlewood 21 S Iyer c Carey b Hazlewood 2 KL Rahul c Smith b Zampa 12 H Pandya c Starc b Zampa 90 R Jadeja c Starc b Zampa 25 N Saini not...

Singer Anuradha Palakurthi pays tribute to Kashmiri poetess Habba Khatoon with 'Danai Posh'

Danai Posh, a centuries old Kashmiri poem by the legendary poetess Habba Khatoon, inspired renowned Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi and Kashmiri filmmaker Danish Renzu to collaborate on a new rendition of the song. Palakurthi, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020