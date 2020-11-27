Manufacturing unit in Delhi fined of Rs 2 lakh for violating COVID-19 norms

Authorities in Shahdara have slapped a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on a manufacturing unit in Jhilmil industrial area over violations of COVID-19 guidelines. The Seemapuri SDM during a field visit on Wednesday found people in the unit without face masks and not adhering to social distancing norms, a district official said.

Also, sanitisers were not available at the main gate of the unit. A penalty of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on the factory owner by the sub divisional magistrate, he said. Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government hiked the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 for violations of COVID-19 safety norms like use of face masks, and maintaining social distancing.

Teams of police and revenue department impose fines on violators of COVID-19 guidelines during regular field visits..