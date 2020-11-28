Hezbollah says Iran will be one to respond to assassination of scientist -Manar TV

Left Menu
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 28-11-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 02:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The deputy leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Friday that the response for the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was in Iran's hands.

"We condemn this heinous attack and see that the response to this crime is in the hands of those concerned in Iran," Sheikh Naim Qassem said in an interview with Al Manar television. He said Fakhrizadeh was killed by "those sponsored by America and Israel" and said the assassination was part of a war on Iran and the region.

