2 held for duping people on pretext of loan default

Two men have been arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly posing as employees of a finance company and taking away motorcycles from people on the pretext of non-payment of installments of their loan, police said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:11 IST
Two men have been arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly posing as employees of a finance company and taking away motorcycles from people on the pretext of non-payment of installments of their loan, police said on Saturday. The accused Vijay Kumar (22) and Satpal Singh (28) worked briefly for finance company but around six months back, they quit their jobs.

However, the duo planned to dupe the customers of the company they worked for to make easy money. They misused the data of the customers and targeted those who had failed to pay some of their loan installments. The matter came to light after 21-year-old Deepak Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, approached the police on Friday after getting duped by the two. He had purchased a bike in November last year and got it financed through a company based in Noida. But owing to financial crisis during lockdown, he missed payment of some of the installments, Kumar said in his complaint. On November 20, Kumar received a call where the caller introduced himself as an employee of the finance company through which he had got his bike financed. Referring to the missed installments, the caller asked Kumar to meet him opposite a mall in Saket along with his bike, a senior police officer said.

When Kumar reached the mall, he met both Vijay and Satpal, who introduced themselves as employees of the finance company and told Kumar that they had come to take away his bike as he had missed some instalments, police said. After taking his two-wheeler, they asked him to come to their office with Rs 15,000 and get his bike released, the officer said. When Kumar went to their Noida office, he discovered that he was cheated by two as neither his bike was deposited in company's vehicle yard nor did the two men work for the firm anymore. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Malviya Nagar police station and both the accused were arrested from Meethapur village in Badarpur, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The bike of the complainant along with two other two-wheelers were also recovered from them, he said. During interrogation, the duo confessed to have duped at least three other people using the same modus operandi, he added.

