Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana govt to formulate policy for division of bigger plots

The Haryana Government is all set to formulate a policy for the division of big plots here, it said in an official statement on Saturday. In this, a provision is being made for every plot to have an area of at least 100 yards after partition.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:25 IST
Haryana govt to formulate policy for division of bigger plots
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Government is all set to formulate a policy for the division of big plots here, it said in an official statement on Saturday. In this, a provision is being made for every plot to have an area of at least 100 yards after partition. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made this announcement while presiding over the meeting of District Public Relations and Grievances Committees held in Gurugram on Saturday. Today, a total of 10 complaints or grievances were placed in the meeting and were resolved on the spot by Khattar.

During the meeting, a problem regarding the town planning scheme, which was formulated in the year 1966-67, was highlighted. It was informed that at that time, the colony which came under the scheme also included the plot size. "Two complainants from Shivaji Nagar in Gurugram raised the matter with the Chief Minister, in which the complainants said that their grandfather had built a house on 153-square-plot plot in the year 1971, which was later transferred to his sons. Since the house was old, when they applied for map passing to reconstruct the house in their area, the request for passing the map was declined by the Municipal Corporation citing the old rule," an official statement read.

While addressing this problem, Khattar said that for such cases, the state government has almost formulated the policy, which will be tabled in the next cabinet meeting. "In the meeting, the Chief Minister ordered the district administration to resolve the problem of getting registration of the plots for those who booked plots in the residential colony being developed by Vatika Land Base Private Limited in Sector 83," it further read.

The Chief Minister also directed the Municipal Corporation to start development works like water, electricity, sewerage and roads in the next month in Palam Vihar, Gurugram and on plots allotted to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). "EWS Township should have all the facilities and it should be ensured that the work is completed by March 31, 2021," the CM said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG declines consent to initiate contempt against Bhushan, says he expressed regret for tweets on CJI

Attorney General KK Venugopal has declined consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde being provided a special helicopter ...

Asaram's followers detained outside SII during PM's visit

Three followers of jailed self- styled godman Asaram were detained before they could stage a protest outside the Serum Institute of India SII near here on Saturday, the police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the SII on Saturday a...

Protest against new security Law in Paris escalates into unrest

Paris France, November 28 ANISputnik A group of people in black attire have initiated unrest in the French capital during a peaceful demonstration against the draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers, a Sput...

UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The first immunisations using the BioNTe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020