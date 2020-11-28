Asaram's followers detained outside SII during PM's visit

Left Menu
Three followers of jailed self- styled godman Asaram were detained before they could stage a protest outside the Serum Institute of India (SII) near here on Saturday, the police said. But before they could display the posters, the police took them in custody, an official of Hadapsar police station said. "They would be released after initiating a preventive action against them," he added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:40 IST
Three followers of jailed self- styled godman Asaram were detained before they could stage a protest outside the Serum Institute of India (SII) near here on Saturday, the police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the SII on Saturday afternoon and reviewed the development of coronavirus vaccine at the facility.

The three men who were spotted on the road outside during Modi's visit were carrying posters seeking the release of the godman who has been convicted in a case of rape. But before they could display the posters, the police took them in custody, an official of Hadapsar police station said.

"They would be released after initiating a preventive action against them," he added. Asaram was convicted in April 2018 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram.

