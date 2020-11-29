C'garh IED blast: CRPF officer cremated in Nashik

Left Menu
Bhalerao, 33, an officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was killed while nine commandos were injured in the IED blast in Chhattisgarh on Saturday night, officials said. Late Bhalerao, who hailed from Devpur village in Niphad taluka of Nashik district, was living in the city with his family members.

CRPF's Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, who was killed after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, was cremated here in Maharashtra on Sunday night with full state honours. Bhalerao, 33, an officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was killed while nine commandos were injured in the IED blast in Chhattisgarh on Saturday night, officials said.

Late Bhalerao, who hailed from Devpur village in Niphad taluka of Nashik district, was living in the city with his family members. Slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Shaheed Nitin Bhalerao Amar Rahe" rend the air after Bhalerao's mortal remains reached the crematorium.

Funeral pyre was lit after CRPF personnel fired gunshots in air and sounded the final bugle. Bhalerao is survived by his mother, wife, a daughter, and two brothers.

Nashik district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal, public representatives, CRPF and police officials attended the last rites. Bhalerao joined the CRPF in 2010 and had come to CoBRA in 2019.

The CoBRA was raised by the CRPF in 2009 as a special guerrilla combat wing for undertaking anti-Naxal operations as well as combating insurgents in the northeast..

