Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine authorities seize files from Maradona's doctor in probe of death

Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star. The prosecutor's office said in a statement that no charges had been brought against the doctor, Leopoldo Luque, or anyone else, but the probe would continue.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 03:52 IST
Argentine authorities seize files from Maradona's doctor in probe of death

Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star. Maradona died at age 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack.

The search was requested by prosecutors in the rich Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro. The prosecutor's office said in a statement that no charges had been brought against the doctor, Leopoldo Luque, or anyone else, but the probe would continue. "We have started to analyze the material that was taken" from Luque's home and office, the statement said. It did not provide information on what prompted the probe.

"They took the clinical files," Luque told reporters. "There was no medical error," Luque said, adding that he was not responsible for the death of the soccer player who catapulted to international fame and semi-divine status at home after leading the Argentine team that won the 1986 World Cup.

In later years, Maradona struggled with substance abuse issues. "Diego was tired, tired of being 'Maradona'", Luque said. The player's lawyer, Matias Moria, on Thursday said he would ask for a full investigation of the circumstances of the soccer legend's death, criticizing what he said was a slow response by emergency service.

"The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was criminal idiocy," Matias said on Thursday in a Twitter post. Luque said faster ambulance service would not have saved Maradona's life. "You would have needed medical equipment at his house, including a respirator," he told reporters.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend KLOPPS JIBES DONT HELP HIS CASELiverpool boss Juergen Klopps positive attitude in the past few seasons helped secure Premier League and European success but he risks turning into a parody of th...

Trump promises continued election fight as Biden makes key appointments

President Donald Trump questioned on Sunday whether the Supreme Court would ever hear a case airing his unproven allegations of widespread election fraud, as President-elect Joe Biden named more officials for leading roles in his new admini...

President-elect Joe Biden sprains ankle while playing with dog

President-elect Joe Biden sprained his ankle while playing with one of his dogs but didnt appear to suffer any broken bones, his office said on Sunday, citing Bidens personal physician. The incident happened on Saturday, Bidens office said ...

Brazil voters elect mayors amid surge in COVID-19 cases, violence

Brazilian voters in 57 cities including 18 state capitals returned to the polls for run-off mayoral elections on Sunday amid a surge in cases of COVID-19 and violence involving assassinations and attacks on candidates.Shaken by the worlds s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020