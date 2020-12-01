Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain rejects calls for inquiry into 1989 Northern Irish murder

The British government on Monday rejected calls for a public inquiry into the 1989 murder in Northern Ireland of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, whose death remains a lightning rod for anger over state collusion with pro-British paramilitaries. Finucane, who represented leading Irish nationalists, was shot dead at his home in front of his wife and three children by pro-British "Loyalist" militants, whom a 2012 independent review of the death found had colluded with British security forces.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 02:28 IST
Britain rejects calls for inquiry into 1989 Northern Irish murder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British government on Monday rejected calls for a public inquiry into the 1989 murder in Northern Ireland of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, whose death remains a lightning rod for anger over state collusion with pro-British paramilitaries.

Finucane, who represented leading Irish nationalists, was shot dead at his home in front of his wife and three children by pro-British "Loyalist" militants, whom a 2012 independent review of the death found had colluded with British security forces. The Finucane family brought their decades-long fight for an independent public inquiry to the UK Supreme Court last year, and the Irish government has also called for such a probe. Britain's Northern Ireland Minister, Brandon Lewis, said an inquiry risked prejudicing a review of the case by Northern Irish police.

"I want to be clear I am not taking the possibility of a public inquiry off the table," Lewis told parliament in London. A judge-led review in 2004 concluded that a public inquiry was required, and Britain's Northern Ireland minister said at the time that an inquiry would be held. But in 2011 the British government decided to only hold the independent review.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that Finucane's wife had the legitimate expectation of a public inquiry, but that the government had not acted in bad faith. In a statement, Finucane's family said Lewis' decision was "yet another insult added to a deep and lasting wound." Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was disappointed but noted that a future inquiry had not been completely ruled out.

Protestant-dominated security forces were dogged by Catholic allegations of collusion with pro-British paramilitaries during three decades of sectarian conflict. A series of separate reports have borne out some of those accusations. A 1998 peace deal largely ended bloodshed in the British-controlled region between the mainly Catholic Irish nationalists seeking union with Ireland and predominantly Protestant unionists who want to remain part of the United Kingdom.

In 2012, then British Prime Minister David Cameron said the independent review had shown "shocking" levels of state collusion in the murder, and Lewis reiterated Cameron's apology on Monday.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic

Retail magnate Philip Greens Arcadia, which owns Topshop and many other British fashion brands, filed for administration on Monday, the biggest British corporate insolvency so far of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some other high-profil...

FACTBOX-The Biden Cabinet: President-elect begins to build a team

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating the members of his Cabinet and White House, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the nations diversity.Biden nominated senior members of his econom...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

The SP 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmarks best November ever. Most of the major SP 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop...

COVID R&D Alliance launches trial of Amgen, UCB, Takeda drugs

Amgen Inc, UCB SA and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday launched a global trial to identify whether any of three different drugs can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients by moderating the immune systems response to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020