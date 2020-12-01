Delhi Minister Gehlot, AAP leader Atishi extend support to protesting farmers

Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot on Tuesday visited Burari, a designated protest site for farmers in the national capital while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi visited Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) to extend their support to the protesting farmers. Gehlot said that the central government should accept all the demands of farmers.

"There should be a proper dialogue and the Centre should accept all demands made by farmers as they are genuine. My purpose of visiting protest sites is to ensure basic facilities for protesting farmers," Gehlot told media. Atishi alleged that the central government has removed Minimum Support Price (MSP) illegally.

"MSP's guarantee has to be covered by the law. The government, which promised that it will accept the Swaminathan Committee recommendations and increase the MSP by one and a half times, legally removed it," Atishi said. Meanwhile, Chilla border (Delhi-Noida Link Road) has been closed in wake of protesting farmers blocking Delhi to UP Link Road. Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory requesting commuters traveling to Noida to take a U-turn from Ghazipur/Akshardham flyover and take Sarai Kale Khan route.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the meeting with representatives of farmers unions was "good" and they had been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts on Wednesday which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3. The minister, who interacted with members of BKU in the evening at Krishi Bhavan after the government's talks with the farmer representatives from Punjab at Vigyan Bhavan, said the government is always open to discussion with the farmers.

Thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi and its borders against three new farm laws enacted by the government.