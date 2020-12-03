Left Menu
North Vanlaiphai village council repoll tobe held on Dec 10

At least 15 people, including 10 candidates, had filed complaints over discrepancies during election to this village council held on August 27, election officials said. According to a notification issued by the state election commission, counting of voters will be undertaken as soon as polling is over.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:14 IST
North Vanlaiphai village council repoll tobe held on Dec 10

The Mizoram state election commission on Thursday said a repoll will be held on December 10 to constitute North Vanlaiphai village council in Serchhip district. At least 15 people, including 10 candidates, had filed complaints over discrepancies during election to this village council held on August 27, election officials said.

According to a notification issued by the state election commission, counting of voters will be undertaken as soon as polling is over. The mandate of the last election was also declared null and void, the notification said.

After receiving complaints, the election tribunal for Serchip district, which probed the matter, found irregularities during polling for the seven-member North Vanlaiphai village council. While the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) had won four seats, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured two and the Congress one during election to this village council.

Polling for 558 village councils in nine districts and 83 local councils in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area was held between August and September. The MNF had swept the rural and urban body polls by winning more than 300 rural bodies out of 558 in nine districts and over 70 urban bodies out of 83 in Aizawl.

