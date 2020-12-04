Left Menu
Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI)

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:42 IST
Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI)

SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 62858.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 49164.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 49362.00 PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Primark looks to recoup $579 mln of sales lost to lockdowns

Primark owner Associated British Foods raised its estimate of lost sales due to COVID-19 lockdowns this autumn to 430 million pounds 579 million but said it was hopeful of making up some of the shortfall with phenomenal pre-Christmas tradin...

Competition Comm to conduct market study on private equity investments: Chairperson

Fair trade regulator CCI will shortly commence a study on private equity PE investments in the country to look at various aspects, including whether PE investors rights in invested companies could lead to decisions that can impact competiti...

INSIGHT-Russian state employees describe pressure to join vaccine trials

In late September, Moscow municipal official Sergei Martyanov sent a series of text messages to his subordinates Colleagues... What is this sabotageMartyanov was expressing dismay at his staffs apparent reluctance to volunteer for the human...

MVA wins 3 of 6 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, leads on 1

Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA candidates Arun Lad, Satish Chavan and Abhijit Wanjarri on Friday won Pune, Aurungabad and Nagpur Graduate constituencies in the state Legislative Council elections. Jayant Asgaonkar of Maha Vikas Aghadi was leading fr...
