Jeweller robbed of gold, silver ornaments at gunpoint in UP's Bulandshahr

Three men threatened a jeweller at gunpoint and decamped with a bag containing gold and silver jewellery he was carrying while returning home in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday night in Shikarpur town of the district and valuables weighing 500 grams of gold and 7 kg kg of silver jewellery were stolen, police further said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh suspended Shikarpur police station in-charge Yogendra Singh with immediate effect following the robbery. Atul Mittal, a resident of Jassi Wali street in Shikarpur town, runs a jewellery shop in Imli Bazaar. He closed the shop and headed back home around 7.30 pm on Thursday evening.

While he was near his house, two miscreants snatched the jewellery bag while pointing a gun at him. As he pleaded for help, the miscreants hit Mittal on the head with the gun and left him injured. The two thieves escaped from the spot with their third partner, who was waiting on a motorcycle in the street.

Upon getting news of the robbery, police officers reached the spot and enquired about the incident. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Harendra Kumar said the merchant was robbed in front of his house and a case has been registered based on the victim's written complaint.

An investigation is underway, he added..