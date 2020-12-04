Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeweller robbed of gold, silver ornaments at gunpoint in UP's Bulandshahr

The incident happened on Thursday night in Shikarpur town of the district and valuables weighing 500 grams of gold and 7 kg kg of silver jewellery were stolen, police further said.Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh suspended Shikarpur police station in-charge Yogendra Singh with immediate effect following the robbery.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:35 IST
Jeweller robbed of gold, silver ornaments at gunpoint in UP's Bulandshahr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three men threatened a jeweller at gunpoint and decamped with a bag containing gold and silver jewellery he was carrying while returning home in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday night in Shikarpur town of the district and valuables weighing 500 grams of gold and 7 kg kg of silver jewellery were stolen, police further said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh suspended Shikarpur police station in-charge Yogendra Singh with immediate effect following the robbery. Atul Mittal, a resident of Jassi Wali street in Shikarpur town, runs a jewellery shop in Imli Bazaar. He closed the shop and headed back home around 7.30 pm on Thursday evening.

While he was near his house, two miscreants snatched the jewellery bag while pointing a gun at him. As he pleaded for help, the miscreants hit Mittal on the head with the gun and left him injured. The two thieves escaped from the spot with their third partner, who was waiting on a motorcycle in the street.

Upon getting news of the robbery, police officers reached the spot and enquired about the incident. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Harendra Kumar said the merchant was robbed in front of his house and a case has been registered based on the victim's written complaint.

An investigation is underway, he added..

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Charitable Trust distributes medicines to protesting farmers at Singhu border

Amid the ongoing farmers agitation against the newly enacted farm laws, members of Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust from Delhis Daryaganj area on Friday distributed medicines to the farmers stationed at the Singhu Delhi-Haryana border. In ...

Boxed in: French activists protest against Amazon's expansion

Climate activists piled up giant cardboard delivery boxes outside the finance ministry in Paris on Friday, protesting against Amazons expansion in France as the online retailer launched a delayed Black Friday sales drive. Gathered in the mi...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs as stimulus hopes build

U.S. stock index futures held near all-time highs on Friday as growing prospects for further economic stimulus and continued optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine-driven economic recovery lifted sentiment.A bipartisan, 908 billion coronavirus ai...

IDB grants $161.8mn for improving Colombian social security system’s sustainability

In Colombia, the social security system has made important structural advances. However, both COVID-19 and the sociodemographic transition facing the country, present challenges that threaten its economic sustainability, and put at risk the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020