Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:07 IST
Pelosi cites momentum on coronavirus relief bill talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday there was momentum behind talks on a coronavirus relief bill and that a bipartisan COVID-19 proposal could be the basis for relief negotiations.

"There is momentum. There is momentum," Pelosi said at a news briefing. "The tone of our conversation is one that is indicative of a decision to get the job done."

