Karnataka govt to bring bills against 'love jihad', cow slaughter

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan has said that the state government is in process of bringing bills against "love jihad" and cow slaughter. "Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and to impose a ban on cow slaughter," Ashwathnarayan told ANI.

The issue of "love jihad" has been on the boil for the past few weeks after the death of a 21-year-old college student, who was shot point-blank outside her college allegedly by a stalker and his friend in Ballabgarh in October. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 to deal with the religious conversion for the sake of marriage.

This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on November 24 cleared the Ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for "love jihad" related offences. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also proposed to bring laws to curb "forced religious conversions".

BJP government in Karnataka is reportedly set to introduce a bill against cow slaughter during the upcoming legislative session. Earlier, the issue was discussed at a cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru. (ANI)