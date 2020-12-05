Arms and ammunition seized in Assam ahead of BTC polls
Arms and ammunition were seized on Saturday from different areas in Assams Kokrajhar and Chirang districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region ahead of the BTC elections, police said. In another operation, police seized a rifle, six pistols, four grenades and several cartridges, another police officer said.Elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council BTC will be held in two phases on December 7 and 10.PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:45 IST
Arms and ammunition were seized on Saturday from different areas in Assam's Kokrajhar and Chirang districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region ahead of the BTC elections, police said. Acting on a tip-off, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) unearthed an arms dump in Soraibil area in Ripu Reserve Forest along the India-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Raushan told reporters.
They seized several AK-56 rifles, six muzzle-loaded pipe guns, seven 7.65 mm and three country-made pistols, three grenades and nearly 180 cartridges, he said. In another operation, police seized a rifle, six pistols, four grenades and several cartridges, another police officer said.
Elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be held in two phases on December 7 and 10. Campaigning for the 21 seats going to polls in the first phase ended on Saturday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chirang
- Raushan
- Sashastra Seema Bal
- Kokrajhar
- Assam