Missing woman's body found floating in pond in UP's Shamli

The body of an 18-year-old woman, who had been missing since last week, was found floating in a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday. The body was spotted by children playing near the pond in Rajhad village under Garhi Pukhta police station on Wednesday, they said.

SHO Mahabir Singh said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the death. According to a complaint lodged by the woman's family, she stepped out of home on December 3 to relieve herself but did not return, the police said.