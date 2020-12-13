Left Menu
EU Council President Michel says EU will keep calm as Brexit talks reach climax

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:16 IST
EU Council President Michel says EU will keep calm as Brexit talks reach climax
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@CharlesMichel)

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Sunday the EU would not lose its composure as make-or-break talks with Britain over a Brexit trade deal approach their climax.

Michel, who chairs EU summits, told France Inter radio that the European Union wanted a good deal that respected the integrity of its single market. Asked about Britain's planned deployment of naval patrol ships to protect its fishing waters in the event of a no-deal outcome to talks, Michel said: "On the European side, we will keep our composure."

Michel said there were no rifts among EU member states as London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement. "You cannot put a cigarette paper between (us)," he said, "because there are important matters. We want to preserve, to protect the single market. We are reasonable. We want to maintain close relations (with Britain)."

