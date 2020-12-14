Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian police arrest top Jemaah Islamiah militant

Zulkarnaen is believed to have been involved in making the bombs that were used in the Bali attacks and in the 2003 bombing of the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta that killed 12 people. Jemaah Islamiah's former leader Para Wijayanto was arrested in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:51 IST
Indonesian police arrest top Jemaah Islamiah militant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian police said they have arrested one of the seniormost members of the Al Qaeda-linked militant group Jemaah Islamiah who is said to be behind the 2002 bombings on the resort island of Bali that killed over 200 people. Jemaah Islamiah's stated aim is to build an Islamic caliphate in Southeast Asia.

Zulkarnaen, one of the commanders of the Bali attack, was arrested on Thursday by anti-terrorism police, spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan said in a statement on Saturday. He said the officers met no resistance.

Reuters was unable to reach Zulkarnaen or find out whether he had any legal representation. According to a U.N. Security Council report, he also goes by the name Aris Sumarsono. Zulkarnaen is believed to have been involved in making the bombs that were used in the Bali attacks and in the 2003 bombing of the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta that killed 12 people.

Jemaah Islamiah's former leader Para Wijayanto was arrested in 2019. Stanislaus Riyanta, a security analyst, said that Zulkarnaen's arrest could either weaken Jemaah Islamiah's operations or "spur them into action to prove their existence or seek revenge".

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 2,000 shops shut seeking steps to stop elephant menace

Nearly 2,000 shops downed shutters on Monday in Gudalur area of Nilgiris district, demanding an end to elephant menace which had led to the killing of people in the last five days. The shops in Pandalur, Nagudani, Devala, Cherampad and near...

Prior EC for industries: NGT issues show cause notice to Centre, Haryana govt

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to the Centre and the Haryana government to show cause why the order allowing manufacturers of formaldehyde to operate without prior environmental clearance be not stayed. A bench headed by NGT ...

Increase testing in districts where COVID infection numbers are high: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the AAP government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in those districts of the national capital where the infection numbers are high. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasa...

Ireland may need to reimpose COVID-19 curbs in January, PM says

Ireland may need to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions in January, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday, after health chiefs warned that cases may be rising again following the reopening of most of the economy in the last two weeks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020