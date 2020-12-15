Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA staff raises no new concerns with Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:29 IST
U.S. FDA staff raises no new concerns with Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members did not raise new concerns over data on Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine in documents made public on Tuesday, preparing the way for U.S. authorization of a second, easier-to-handle vaccine.

The FDA staff said the vaccine was effective without any specific safety issues in adults over the age of 18 in the documents prepared for Thursday's meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to endorse a U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Moderna shot.

Also Read: Moderna to seek U.S. and EU authorization for its vaccine on Monday

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske -Dagens Industri reports

The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday.Swedbank, SEB, and Danske were not im...

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh; death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities: Authorities.

1,617 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi take infection tally to over 6.1 lakh death toll reaches 10,115 with 41 more fatalities Authorities....

Bajaj Finance's market capitalisation crosses Rs 3 lakh cr mark

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance Limited has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore mark, helped by rise in its share price. At close of trade on Tuesday, the companys market valuation was at Rs 3,09,009.80 crore on the BSE.Shares of Bajaj Finance ro...

Kerala govt to move Supreme Court against farm laws soon

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the farm laws as soon as possible. He told ANI that the government is trying to utilise the provision of 304B of the Constitut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020