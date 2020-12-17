4 criminals arrested after brief encounter in UP's Sultanpur; constable injured

Three people, including a constable, were injured in an encounter that took place as police intercepted some criminals here, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night, and four people were arrested, they said.

''Some persons were stopped on Wednesday night on a tip-off that they were trying to loot a truck. As soon as the police stopped a truck, they started firing. In the exchange of fire, two criminals and a constable were injured,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said. Those arrested have been identified as Amit, Sumit, Sabir and Ramji, they said.

Two countrymade pistols, cartridges and the truck were seized, the police said. All three injured are out of danger, they added.