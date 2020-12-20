Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court sentences two persons to life imprisonment for murdering farmer in UP

Additional District and Session Court Judge Pawan Sharma on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on Vikram Singh and Rajendra Singh for killing the 44-year-old farmer Babu, according to the district government counsel.On November 12, 2010, Sunita, a resident of Pachnehi village, had filed a complaint that her husband Babu had gone with Vikram Singh to a bank to withdraw money but did not return home. The farmers body was later recovered from a pond.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:30 IST
Court sentences two persons to life imprisonment for murdering farmer in UP

Two persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court here for murdering a farmer in 2010. Additional District and Session Court Judge Pawan Sharma on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on Vikram Singh and Rajendra Singh for killing the 44-year-old farmer Babu, according to the district government counsel.

On November 12, 2010, Sunita, a resident of Pachnehi village, had filed a complaint that her husband Babu had gone with Vikram Singh to a bank to withdraw money but did not return home. The farmer's body was later recovered from a pond.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers facing problems to sell their products in Rajkot

Farmers in Rajkot are facing difficulties in selling their products due to the night curfew imposed in the state. People were seen flouting social distancing norms and many did not prefer to wear masks.Farmers find it difficult to transport...

Metro car shed land issue can be resolved via dialogue: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he was open for resolution of the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed land issue through dialogue. Addressing people of Maharashtra through a live web cast, Thackeray lamented that the centra...

Cultural festival organised in Srinagar to showcase talents from J-K

A three-day cultural event Srinagar Smart City Istaqbaal- e-Chila- e- Kalaan popularly known as 40-days of harsh winters is being held in Srinagar to welcome the chilly season. The December 19-21 event will showcase several cultural program...

S.Korea sets record COVID-19 cases as prison reports major outbreak

South Korea reported a record 1,097 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison that infected 188 as the countrys latest wave of COVID-19 worsens. With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020