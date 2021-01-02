Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-01-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 06:39 IST
'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn. Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech.

China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence. In a statement late on Friday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said there was no way of changing the reality that the island was part of China, and the refusal of Taiwan's government to accept that was the root cause of present tensions.

Since 2016, Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "has continued to provoke by seeking independence, confronting the mainland at every turn, deliberately creating confrontation across the Taiwan Strait", it said. "They again talked about so-called 'dialogue,' but where can that come from?" the office added. "We urge the DPP authorities to stop it with these cheap tricks that dupe people."

Tsai, re-elected by a landslide last year on a pledge to stand up to China and defend Taiwan's democracy and security, has repeatedly said Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name. Tensions have risen in recent months with China ramping up its military activities near the island, including on occasion flying fighter jets across the median line of the narrow Taiwan Strait, which usually serves as an unofficial buffer.

China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the island. Beijing views this as a precursor to Taiwan declaring formal independence, a red line for China.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi rolling out Android 10 update for Redmi 7 users in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 10 update for the Redmi 7 users in India. The update, likely the last major update for the device, comes with version MIUI 11.0.3.0.QFLINXM and weighs 1.8 GB in size.The latest update comes via OTA...

Search suspended for boat that left Bahamas with 20 on board

The US Coast Guard suspended its search on Friday for a boat with about 20 people on board that was three days overdue to arrive in Florida after leaving the Bahamas earlier this week. The Coast Guard and others searched more than 44,000 sq...

Australian state under fire for slow response

Australias leading medical group says the New South Wales state government has put the rest of the country at risk by its decision not to go hard and early in its response to the COVID-19 outbreak on Sydneys northern beaches, which is suspe...

U.S. judge dismisses lawmaker lawsuit against Pence over electoral count

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by a Texas lawmaker and other Republicans against Vice President Mike Pence who is set to preside Wednesday over a joint session of Congress to formalize the results of the 2020 presidential e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021