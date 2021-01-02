Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralysed man

The man, Haron Abu Aram, 24, was left quadriplegic, the ministry said.Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram.

PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:20 IST
Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralysed man
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday a youth is suffering from paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The man, Haron Abu Aram, 24, was left quadriplegic, the ministry said.

Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram. Israel prevents Palestinians from building houses on areas under its control in the West Bank without hard-to-obtain building permits.

The Israeli military said "a violent riot" was instigated when the troops were evacuating "an illegal building" in the At-Tuwani village. The military said Palestinians attacked the forces with "massive amount of rocks." "We are aware of a report regarding a Palestinian who was injured by live fire during the incident. The incident is being investigated,'' the Israeli military told The Associated Press on Saturday. Video showed a group of Palestinians trying to recover the generators from the hands of the soldiers before a gunshot is heard and Abu Aram appears on the ground.

In 2020, Israeli has demolished the homes of more than 900 Palestinians in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to the Israeli rights group BTselem. The Palestinians claim the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with a capital in east Jerusalem, for a future state.

They say the growing settler population, approaching 500,000 in the West Bank, has made it increasingly difficult to achieve their dream of independence..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air stays 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

The average air quality stayed severe in the national capital region of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it remained very poor in Gurgaon, a government agency data on air pollution for the last 24 hours said on Saturday. ...

I-League: Quarantine period making our team mentally stronger, says Indian Arrows coach

With the latest edition of the I-League set to kick off on January 9, several teams are on the verge of ending their seven-day room quarantine period in Kolkata. While staying put in a room all day is certainly a challenging prospect, the s...

Ten more arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 10 more people in overnight raids for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the latest arrest...

Sonalika surpasses FY'20 sales to sell over 1 Lakh tractors in 9 months of FY'21, powers ahead with 3X growth at 33 percent

New Delhi India, January 2 ANINewsVoir In line with the magnificent performance registered throughout the year 2020, Sonalika Tractors has started the New Year 2021 with an unparalleled achievement. The fastest growing tractor brand in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021