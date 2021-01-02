Karnataka Deputy CM offers prayers at Tirunallar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday offered prayers at the Lord Saneeswara Temple at Tirunallar in Karaikal district. Karaikal District Collector Arjun Sharma, Temple Executive Officer Aadarsh, Senior Superintendent of Police Niharikha Butt, and Temple Kattalai Thambiran Swamigal welcomed the Deputy CM with ceremonial temple honours.

Popular Kannada Actor Darshan also visited the temple on Saturday. Meanwhile, following the Sanipeyarchifestival (transit of Saturn) held on December 27, the temple drew a large number of devotees today.

Only the pilgrims who had made online registration through the temple website were allowed to enter. Volunteers from Government Engineering College, Karaikal helped the pilgrims in making online registration near the temple. Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan inspected the online registration and temple entry process.

