Fire at crockery warehouse in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out in the warehouse of a crockery store in the Atta Market of Noida Sector 18 on Sunday, officials said. The fire was reported around 1 pm and has been doused, they said.

''The fire broke out in the warehouse of the crockery store in Atta Market which was soon doused by Fire Department. Nobody was injured in the incident,'' Station House Officer Sector 20 police station Rakesh Singh said. The cause of the fire and the damage to property were yet to be ascertained, the official said. Earlier, police officials had said the fire broke out in the warehouse of DLF Mall of India near the market.