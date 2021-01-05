Left Menu
UK PM Johnson to hold news conference at 1700 GMT

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:35 IST
UK PM Johnson to hold news conference at 1700 GMT
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a news conference at 1700 GMT on Tuesday alongside his top medical and scientific advisers, his office said.

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.

