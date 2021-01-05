UK PM Johnson to hold news conference at 1700 GMT

UK PM Johnson to hold news conference at 1700 GMTReuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:35 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a news conference at 1700 GMT on Tuesday alongside his top medical and scientific advisers, his office said.
Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.
