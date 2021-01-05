UP CM Yogi visits RMLIMS to inspect COVID-19 vaccine dry run

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to inspect the ongoing dry run for Covid-19 vaccination here. The Chief Minister interacted with officials and the doctors at the institute who are part of the dry run program.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi said that as prevention against COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh has started the COVID-19 vaccine dry run. Yogi also asked the people to be patient as it is the last phase of the war against corona.

Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Police Hitesh C. Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (MSME and Information) Navneet Sehgal and other officials also visited RMLIMS with the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being conducted at King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

"As many as 24 people, including 2 children have been registered for the dry-run," informed Neetu Pathak, a doctor at KGMU. "We imitate the procedure of giving the vaccine shot and sent the person to the observation room for at least 30 minutes. We keep a watch on them so that we can know if there are any side-effects," she added.

Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College at Kanpur also conducted the mock drill of the COVID-19 Vaccine. Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) earlier informed that the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being held in all 75 districts of the state.

"Each district has six sites to conduct the dry-run, three each in the rural and urban area," Prasad said. "A control room has been set up in every district to monitor the situation. District Magistrates are the in-charge of these control rooms," added Prasad.

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was conducted by all state and union territory administrations January 2. (ANI)