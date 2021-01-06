Left Menu
Telangana Police arrests 11 for running fake vehicle insurance racket in Cyberabad

Telangana Police on Tuesday busted a fake vehicle insurance gang in Cyberabad and apprehended 11 people, and seized 1,125 fake policies from their possession.

06-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Police on Tuesday busted a fake vehicle insurance gang in Cyberabad and apprehended 11 people, and seized 1,125 fake policies from their possession. As per the police, the accused did pollution testing of vehicles on highways and near RTO offices.

"On the complaint of Reliance General Insurance's area manager, regarding the fake vehicle insurance policies, the special operation team, Shamshabad zone, busted fake vehicle insurance gang and apprehended 11 persons, who were involved in the preparation of fake vehicle insurance policies on the name of different insurance companies and selling them to people in need for a huge amount," the police said. Police said whenever a vehicle came to them for pollution testing, the accused would enquire with the vehicle owner regarding insurance policies and if they do not have one, the accused would convince them to buy vehicle insurance and issue the insurance bond instantly.

"Also at RTO offices, all passenger and transportation vehicles will not be registered without insurance policies. For that, the accused ties up with RTO agents promising them a commission and through them, they get vehicle owners for buying insurance," it said further. Police seized 1,125 fake vehicle insurance policies, three stamps of insurance companies, computer systems, printers, and other relevant documents related to fake policies from the possession of the apprehended accused. (ANI)

