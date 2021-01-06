Settlement offer: NCLAT directs Sintex Plastics to approach NCLT

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCALT) has asked Sintex Plastics Technology, which is facing insolvency proceedings, to approach the NCLT regarding its settlement offer for creditors. A three-member bench of the NCLAT headed by Acting Chairperson Justice Bansi Lal Bhat also said that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) should not be constituted for a week to enable Sintex Plastics, a unit of the Ahmedabad-based Sintex group, to file the settlement offer with its creditors, which include Zielen Industries.

According to the NCLAT, it would be appropriate for Sintex Plastics to approach the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) to seek an exit from Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) by filing the terms of the settlement before the NCLT, which will pass the appropriate order. On December 18, 2020, the Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT passed an order of admission of insolvency plea against the corporate debtor Sintex Plastics.

Later, Sintex Plastics Technology moved the NCLAT submitting that it has arrived at a settlement on December 26, 2020 but could not approach the NCLT due to holidays. During the proceedings, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the company submitted before the appellate tribunal that the CoC has not been constituted till date.

''Since it is submitted by learned counsel for the Appellant (Sintex Plastics) that the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) could not be accessed due to holidays, we deem it appropriate to dispose off this appeal with direction to Appellant to approach the Adjudicating Authority for seeking exit after filing Settlement Terms before it,'' the NCLAT in its order passed on January 4. To enable the appellant to seek such an exit, the appellate tribunal also said that the CoC should not be constituted for one week from the date of the order.

The NCLAT observed that it is patently clear that the settlement is a development which took place after the admission of the application under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). ''... the fact that settlement had not been reached prior to the date of passing of the order of admission would not render the order of admission in question flawed on that ground alone,'' it added.

Section 9 gives power to the operational creditors of a company to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process in case of a default. The promoter and promoter group owns 12.32 per cent in Sintex Plastics.

