Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM seeks Centre's order on Aurangabad airport renaming

A unanimous resolution has also been passed in both the houses of the state legislature, he said in the letter.The Maharashtra cabinet had in March 2020 decided to rename the Aurangabad Airport after Sambhaji Maharaj.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:49 IST
Maha CM seeks Centre's order on Aurangabad airport renaming

Amid a row over the demand to change the name of Aurangabad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged the Centre to issue a notification at the earliest for renaming the Aurangabad Airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Thackeray has written a letter to this effect to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In the letter, the chief minister has told Puri about the state cabinet's decision to rename the airport after Chhatrapati SambhajiMaharaj, son of Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj. ''A unanimous resolution has also been passed in both the houses of the state legislature,'' he said in the letter.

The Maharashtra cabinet had in March 2020 decided to rename the Aurangabad Airport after Sambhaji Maharaj. The airport is situated in Chikhalthana area of Aurangabad. The Shiv Sena, which shares power with the NCP and the Congress in Maharashtra, has been demanding for the past couple of decades that Aurangabad be renamed as Sambhajinagar.

However, the Congress has said that it was against any such move..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt approves over Rs 5,358-cr investment proposals

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 5,358 crore in metal, cement and petrochemical sectors, which would likely to generate employment opportunities for 3,667 people. A high-level clearance authorit...

PM Kisan scheme: Centre asks Bengal govt to depute nodal officer

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to implement the PM Kisan scheme for farmers of the state, the Centre on Wednesday urged her to depute a nodal officer to facilitate the process of transferring funds to them. In ...

654 new COVID cases in Delhi, 16 more die

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities linked to the disease on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted...

'We will not take it any more,' Trump tells supporters as Congress meets to certify Biden win

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters, including members of far-right groups, at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesdays meeting of Congress to confirm his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021