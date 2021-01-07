Mumbai: BMC files case against Sonu Sood for turning residential building into hotel
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood and his wife for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area into a hotel without the civic body's permission.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:33 IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against actor Sonu Sood and his wife for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area into a hotel without the civic body's permission. The alleged unauthorised developments and additions have been made in a Shakti Sagar residential building in the Juhu area of the metropolis.
The complaint was filed at the Juhu police station under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act (MRTP Act) on January 4. As per the complaint issued by the BMC, Sood was first served a notice on October 27, 2020, and the deadline to respond to that ended on November 26 the same year.
"Therefore, the land was again inspected on January 4 and it was found that the accused had not complied with the requisitions and the said notice and was continuing to carry out the unauthorised development even after the notice was served on them," the complaint read. The BMC was, therefore, compelled to send a written complaint against Sonu Sood, asking the police to file an FIR against the actor immediately.
The said complaint has been signed by Mandar Wakankat who is a Junior Engineer with the Building and Factory Department of BMC at the K West Ward. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
