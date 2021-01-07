Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:19 IST
Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS officers merged with AGMUT

The Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IPS, IAS and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) was merged with the AGMUT cadre on Thursday and its officers will now be posted by the central government.

According to a notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the members of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service for the existing cadre of Jammu and Kashmir will now become part of AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

Now, the officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre can be posted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any union territory.

Necessary modifications may be made in the corresponding cadre allocation rules by the central government.

The notification said the officers borne or allocated to AGMUT cadre shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the central government.

The move comes over a year after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into union territories in August 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday

A dry run in preparation for vaccination against COVID-19 will be held in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Friday, an official said.The dry run will be conducted at 130 health centres across the state, 10 each in every district, National ...

10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from th...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.50 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.50 pm.FGN93 US-CONGRESS-2NDLDALL BIDEN Trump supporters storm US Capitol 4 dead in violence before Congress certifies Biden-Harris win Washington In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousan...

U.S. airlines step up staffing at DC-area airports after unrest

United Airlines and American Airlines said they had boosted staffing at Washington-area airports and were working with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of travelers and crew following unrest in the U.S. capital on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021