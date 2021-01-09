Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deutsche Bank to pay more than $87 mln over bribery charges - U.S. prosecutors

Deutsche Bank will pay more than $87 million to settle allegations it broke U.S. anti-bribery and commodities trading laws, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday, the latest blow for the bank which has been trying to restore its image after a series of scandals.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:11 IST
Deutsche Bank to pay more than $87 mln over bribery charges - U.S. prosecutors
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Deutsche Bank will pay more than $87 million to settle allegations it broke U.S. anti-bribery and commodities trading laws, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday, the latest blow for the bank which has been trying to restore its image after a series of scandals. Germany's largest lender agreed to the payout as part of a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that was disclosed in Brooklyn federal court on Friday.

Deutsche Bank is also resolving related civil charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, court papers show. "We take responsibility for these past actions, which took place between 2008 and 2017," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

"Our thorough internal investigations, and full cooperation with the DOJ and SEC investigations of these matters, reflect our transparency and determination to put these matters firmly in the past." According to allegations heard in court, Deutsche conspired to violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars companies with U.S. operations from paying bribes overseas.

The New York Times reported earlier on Friday that the bribery claims related to the bank's China businesses and that the total penalty was roughly $100 million. The move by federal prosecutors comes as the bank, which is aiming to return to profitability after five years of losses, is in the middle of a major overhaul, with plans to cut headcount by 18,000 and exit some businesses.

It has also been trying to restore its image in Washington amid several investigations into its dealings with President Donald Trump. Deutsche Bank had in 2019 agreed to pay more than $16 million to the SEC to settle charges that it violated U.S. corruption laws by hiring relatives of foreign government officials in order to win or retain business. https://reut.rs/3i76g6Z

The SEC alleged then that Deutsche Bank hired poorly qualified or unqualified relatives of officials in Asia and Russia at their request, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. In 2016 JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay U.S. authorities $264 million to resolve allegations it hired the relatives of Chinese officials to win banking deals, while Credit Suisse paid $77 million to settle a similar case last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

New options added to join meeting from Google Meet landing page

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Workers at Mexico's Interjet strike after weeks of flight cancellations

Unionized employees at Mexican airline Interjet went on strike on Friday, a union spokesman said, after weeks of flight cancellations as the company struggles to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.Videos shared on social media...

Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results with molecular tests - FDA

The U.S. drugs regulator said on Friday genetic variants of COVID-19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accura...

Biden favors release of more vaccine doses as U.S. struggles in pandemic's grip

President-elect Joe Biden wants to release more available doses of coronavirus vaccines when he takes office, a spokesman said on Friday, as the United States capped the first week of the new year with grim pandemic numbers. The U.S. vaccin...

Biden to lay out groundwork for pandemic economic relief package next week

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said the U.S. jobs report on Friday shows Americans need more immediate and direct relief from the coronavirus pandemic and that taking action now will help the economy even with deficit financing.Democrat Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021