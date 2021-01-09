Left Menu
Delhi Govt school teachers included in frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccine roll out

Teachers of government schools in the national capital engaged in Covid-19 duty will be placed in the category of frontline workers and will be vaccinated on priority, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:16 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Teachers of government schools in the national capital engaged in Covid-19 duty will be placed in the category of frontline workers and will be vaccinated on priority, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday. Sharing an article from a newspaper Sisodia tweeted, "Teachers of Delhi have played a role in the fight against Corona, step by step with the government. Quarantine centers, Containment zones, Surveys, Mask checking duties and online studies - they have been ahead."

"This is why the government has also placed teachers in the category of frontline workers for the vaccine," he added. With just a little more time before the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out for the public, the Centre has designated priority groups for inoculation. Health care workers, frontline workers and higher risk groups (elderly and people with comorbidities) are at the top of the list. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

