Union Minister Shripad Naik injured in road mishap in

Union Minister ShripadNaik was injured while his wife and a personal assistant werekilled in a road accident in Karnataka on Monday, police said.

The 68-year old minister was being brought to Goa MedicalCollege for further treatment, an official in Panaji said.

Naik and five others -his wife Vijaya,personal assistantDeepak, a gunman, a confidante and driver - were travelling ina car through a village of Uttara Kannada district tonightwhen the vehicle met with an accident after the driverappeared to have lost control, according to Karnataka police.

The vehicle was badly mangled in the impact and theMinister and others were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper medical treatment forthe minister, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawantabout speedy medical treatment of Naik.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shockover the accident and condoled the demise of Naik's wife.

''Shocked to know that the car which Union MinisterShripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in UttaraKannada and the death of his wife.

My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naikand prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and thoseinjured,'' Yediyurappa tweeted.

Inputs from Panaji said Naik was returning to Goa fromDharmasthala in Karnataka.

Police in the southern state said Naik's car was headedtowards Gokarna (a coastal Karnataka town, on the highwaytowards Goa) from Yallapur (Uttara Kananda district).

