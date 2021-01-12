Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elgar case: Activist Anand Teltumbde files fresh bail plea

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:58 IST
Elgar case: Activist Anand Teltumbde files fresh bail plea

Academician and activist AnandTeltumbde, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case,on Tuesday moved a fresh bail plea before a special NationalInvestigation Agency (NIA) court here, his lawyer said.

As per his lawyer, Teltumbde has sought bailon meritsof the case.

The matter has been kept for hearing on January 27 bythe NIA court, the lawyer added.

The court had in July refused to grant ''default'' bailto Teltumbde (70), who is in jail for nearly nine months now.

He had sought bail under section 167 (2) of the Codeof Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on July 13 after the NIA failedto file a charge-sheet against him within 90 days as mandatedunder the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The CrPC section provides for bail on default if acharge-sheet is not filed within 90 days from the date offirst remand.

Teltumbde was arrested by the NIA on April 14, 2020,after he surrendered on the Supreme Court's direction.

Teltumbde and several other activists have been bookedunder stringent provisions of the UAPA for allegedly havinglinks with Maoists and conspiring to overthrow the government.

They were initially booked by the Pune police afterviolence erupted near Koregaon-Bhima, on outskirts of Punecity, a day after an Elgar Parishad conclave was organised.

Inflammatory speeches and provocative statements madeat the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on December 31, 2017,triggered the violence at Koregaon-Bhima the next day, thepolice had alleged.

According to the police, the event was ''backed'' byMaoists.

The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination drive, states across India receive first consignments of 'Covishield'

Ahead of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, Indias first consignment of COVID vaccine Covidshield was transported from Pune to 13 locations across the country on Tuesday. Covishield is amon...

AAP to win civic body polls in 2022, to establish cleanliness model of Delhi: Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party will come to power in municipal corporations here after 2022 polls and establish a cleanliness model of Delhi which will be discussed across the country and the world, party MLA Atishi said on Tuesday.Addressing a Mohall...

New Foreign Trade Policy to be rolled out from April: Govt

Indias new Foreign Trade Policy, under formulation, will come into effect from April 1, 2021 for five years and will strive to make the country a leader in international trade, the government said on Tuesday. The information was shared with...

First lot of 10 lakh COVID vaccines for Bengal, NE states arrive at Kolkata airport

The first consignment of 10 lakhdoses of COVID-19 vaccines -- 6.89 lakh for Bengal and therest for nearby states -- arrived here on Tuesday afternoon ina special cargo flight from Punes Serum Institute, a seniorofficial of the state health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021